WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 88,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,511,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,980,000 after purchasing an additional 395,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 2,583,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,521. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $53.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

