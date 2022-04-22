WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 39,522 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.60. 227,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,776. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40.

