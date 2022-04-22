WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,764 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Shares of United States Oil Fund stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

