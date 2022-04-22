WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Takes $547,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. 7,239,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

