WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Shares Down 5.9%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 48,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,640% from the average daily volume of 2,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

WECMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of WeCommerce from C$22.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of WeCommerce from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

