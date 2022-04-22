Wells Fargo & Company Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $800.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $780.00 to $800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $714.84.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $728.15 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $688.28 and its 200-day moving average is $666.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.