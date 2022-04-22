Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $525.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $684.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $469.51 on Monday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.