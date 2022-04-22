Wells Fargo & Company Raises Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $58.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

