WeOwn (CHX) Price Reaches $0.0109

WeOwn (CHX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. WeOwn has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $63,743.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

