Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 858,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

