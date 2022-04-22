West Family Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

