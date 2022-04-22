West Family Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,563 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Vale stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 73.17% and a net margin of 40.73%. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

