West Family Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 4,822 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 69.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 907,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

