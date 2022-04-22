West Family Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

BKI stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

