West Family Investments Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,649 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,801.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $45.69 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.79) to GBX 1,775 ($23.09) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $910.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

