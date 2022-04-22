West Family Investments Inc. Sells 489 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 80.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 230,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,788 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.5191 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

