West Family Investments Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.85.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $228.37 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.07. The stock has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

