West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Cut to C$126.00 by Analysts at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$154.60.
WFG stock opened at C$110.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$112.70. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$82.09 and a 12-month high of C$130.13.
About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
