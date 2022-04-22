West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $365.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.61. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $318.63 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

