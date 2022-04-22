Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WAL traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.86.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

