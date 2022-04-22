Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Up 3.6% After Strong Earnings

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $79.75 and last traded at $78.92. Approximately 43,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 998,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,565 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.