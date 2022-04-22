WeWork (NYSE:WE) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of WE stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. WeWork has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29.

Get WeWork alerts:

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WeWork (Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.