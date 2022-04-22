WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires New Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WD-40 by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,422,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $192.58 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.44 and a 12-month high of $279.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.