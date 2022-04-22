WFA of San Diego LLC Buys 410 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.7% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

