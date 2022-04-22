WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 1,110 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.81.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

