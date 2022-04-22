WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,128,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,551,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $267.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.09 and its 200 day moving average is $296.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $253.65 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

