WFA of San Diego LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after buying an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 296,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.