WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $143,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

