WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $6,723,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.