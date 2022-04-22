WFA of San Diego LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genasys by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Genasys by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genasys during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Genasys by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Genasys by 33.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

