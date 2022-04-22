WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

