Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 38,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,374,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

UP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.