WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $384.53 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001304 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $384.53 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00048247 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006603 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

