Whiteheart Reaches One Day Volume of $85,062.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $85,062.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $226.48 or 0.00558686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.33 or 0.07406385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.47 or 0.99944167 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035843 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

