WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.48 on Monday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 386.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

