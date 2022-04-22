WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $3.48 on Monday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
