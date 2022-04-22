Wilder World Market Cap Reaches $97.67 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Wilder World has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $97.67 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002893 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00104466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.