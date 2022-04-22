Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21,059.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 211,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,788,000 after buying an additional 210,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 341.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 230,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,894,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.53.

WSM stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.59. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

