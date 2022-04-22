WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Trading 1.2% Higher

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.79. 2,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.