Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Trading Down 7.5%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.95 and last traded at $87.05. 21,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,189,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.12.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.