WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 105,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

