WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Lowered to $97.00 at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.
Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 68.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 105,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.
WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
