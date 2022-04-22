Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Tops $212.21 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $212.21 or 0.00524896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $407,665.01 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00045236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.71 or 0.07352742 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.28 or 1.00040531 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035477 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

