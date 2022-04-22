WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

WSFS stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.27. 15,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,644,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 392.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 120,901 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

