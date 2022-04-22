Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

