Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Apr 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) to post sales of $9.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

XENE stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 257,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

