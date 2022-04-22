XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Decreased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 42,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,197. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.76 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

