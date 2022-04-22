XSGD 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $899,773.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. XSGD has a market capitalization of $152.07 million and $899,773.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.37 or 0.07459000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.13 or 1.00287223 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00035849 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 214,557,154 coins and its circulating supply is 210,002,226 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

