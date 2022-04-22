Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.23. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 8,551 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $590.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 3,711.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 912,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 888,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

