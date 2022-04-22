Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.23. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 8,551 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $590.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.56.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 30.24%.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
