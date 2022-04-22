YETI (NYSE:YETI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. YETI traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 1406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in YETI by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 1,217.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

