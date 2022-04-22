yieldwatch (WATCH) Price Tops $0.0939 on Top Exchanges

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $9,273.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,175,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

