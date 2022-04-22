Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in Yum China by 6.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.98.

YUMC stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

